Tackling Postpartum Depression

The perinatal psychiatry unit that opened this week at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the first of its kind in the nation. It's an inpatient treatment center specifically for women suffering from postpartum depression, and doctors and patients say it's desperately needed. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Samantha Meltzer-Brody, Director of the Perinatal Psychiatry Program at the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders, and Amy Martin, a mother of three who was treated for postpartum depression at a pilot version of the unit.