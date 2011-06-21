The Legend of Henry Berry Lowry

Henry Berry Lowry was a Lumbee Indian sometimes described as the “Robin Hood” of Robeson County, North Carolina. But Lowry’s story is much more nuanced than that. He’s a hero to some, a murderer to others. All told, Lowry and his gang of outlaws were responsible for some two dozen killings as the Civil War ended and during Reconstruction.

Host Frank Stasio talks about Lowry and his legacy with Robeson County native Malinda Maynor Lowery, an assistant professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and novelist Josephine Humphreys, author of a historical novel about Henry Berry Lowry called “Nowhere Else on Earth” (Penguin/2001).