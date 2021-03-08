NC Voices: Civil War

-
Many people think the American Civil War had to happen. It reunited a torn country and put an end to slavery. But was it a "good" war, and is there even…
-
Many people think the American Civil War had to happen. It reunited a torn country and put an end to slavery. But was it a "good" war, and is there even…
-
Before the Civil War, North Carolina was a poor, agrarian state. The people who lived here were renowned for their independence. It was a quality that…
-
During the Civil War, the Union Army had an increasing supply of something the Confederacy lacked: food. Canning operations in the North kept the Union’s…
-
During the Civil War, the Union Army had an increasing supply of something the Confederacy lacked: food. Canning operations in the North kept the Union’s…
-
America was a highly religious nation during the Civil War era and spiritual believers on both sides of the conflict turned to their faith to understand…
-
America was a highly religious nation during the Civil War era and spiritual believers on both sides of the conflict turned to their faith to understand…
-
Many families here in North Carolina have passed down stories about the experiences of their ancestors during the Civil War. For most people, those tales…
-
Henry Berry Lowry was a Lumbee Indian sometimes described as the “Robin Hood” of Robeson County, North Carolina. But Lowry’s story is much more nuanced…
-
Henry Berry Lowry was a Lumbee Indian sometimes described as the “Robin Hood” of Robeson County, North Carolina. But Lowry’s story is much more nuanced…