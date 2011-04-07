What's Coming At Full Frame

The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival's annual celebration of the documentary brings artists from around the world to Durham. This year, the lineup includes a rich variety of offerings from filmmakers based in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with a few of the state's directors about their films. Director Nancy Buirski and producer Elisabeth Haviland James preview "The Loving Story," a full-length feature on the Virginia couple who successfully challenged laws against interracial marriage in the 1960s. Director Rodrigo Dorfman expounds on his short film "One Night in Kernersville," which looks at Durham-based jazz musician John Brown's dream of a studio recording come true. And Josh Gibson explains how the South's most invasive plant inspired his poetic short film "Kudzu Vine."