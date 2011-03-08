Designing 'The Egg'

Roy Gussow's “Ellipsoid Construction,” better known as "The Egg," has been an icon on the campus of North Carolina State University since the sculptor unveiled the chromium steel work of art behind Brooks Hall more than 50 years ago. Gussow was one of the many talented artists who flocked to the NCSU's School of Design in the 1950s, giving shape to a bold, new way of thinking at a university that had been known primarily for its agriculture and engineering programs.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marvin Malecha, dean of what is now NCSU’s College of Design, about Gussow, who died last month at 92, and the legacy of his generation of artists and designers in North Carolina.