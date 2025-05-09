A New Playbook For Raising Boys

When the #MeToo movement exploded in 2017, writer Ruth Whippman — who was nearly nine months pregnant with her third son — experienced a profound conflict. As a feminist, she celebrated the movement; as a mother, she worried: How am I gonna raise these boys to be good if it seems like male misconduct and bad behavior is the norm?

This tension launched Ruth on a quest to understand modern American boyhood and what's not working. She outlines what she learned in her book “ BoyMom: Reimagining Boyhood in the Age of Impossible Masculinity .”

Ruth and her husband Neil Levine joinhost Anita Rao to talk about their experience putting Ruth’s research into practice, how they’re working to give their sons the emotional tools to thrive in a changing world and what’s at stake if we don’t shift our approach to raising boys.

