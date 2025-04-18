Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Beyond Bromance: Building Deeper Male Friendship

By Audrey Smith,
Anita RaoAmanda MagnusWilson Sayre
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of three men walking together, viewed from behind. The man in the center wears a red shirt and navy pants, with his arms around the shoulders of the two men on either side. The men on the left and right are partially transparent, dissolving into abstract colorful dots. The word "Embodied" appears in bold blue letters at the top against a soft sky background.
Charnel Hunter

What’s the deal with male friendship? A podcaster describes the particular features and challenges of friendships among men, including how his research into masculinity has changed how he’s thinking about his own relationships.  

American men are in a friendship recession. Compared to a few decades ago, five times as many men have no close friends. So what’s going on?

Anita talks with Mark Pagán, creator and host of the podcast Other Men Need Help, about what makes close friendships among men so fraught — and what we can do about it. They talk about everything from why Mark loves secret handshakes to his ongoing journey of making himself say the hard stuff out loud.

“What I would like to do for the rest of my life is to take steps to remove shame and self-consciousness for other men so that they can start having those conversations,” Mark said.

Read the transcript

Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a writer, educator, and temporary producer of "Embodied" based in Greensboro, NC. She holds a Master's degree in Secondary English Language Arts Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Nonfiction Writing from Oregon State University (2021).
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
