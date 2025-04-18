Beyond Bromance: Building Deeper Male Friendship

American men are in a friendship recession. Compared to a few decades ago, five times as many men have no close friends. So what’s going on?

Anita talks with Mark Pagán , creator and host of the podcast Other Men Need Help , about what makes close friendships among men so fraught — and what we can do about it. They talk about everything from why Mark loves secret handshakes to his ongoing journey of making himself say the hard stuff out loud.

“What I would like to do for the rest of my life is to take steps to remove shame and self-consciousness for other men so that they can start having those conversations,” Mark said.

