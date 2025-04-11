Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

A Doctor’s Intuition Lost And Found

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoWilson SayreAmanda Magnus
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration featuring the word "Embodied" in bold teal letters at the top. Below it, two overlapping human silhouettes face the same direction — one in black and the other in white — both within a single outline. Black directional lines swirl around and through the heads.
Charnel Hunter

Two doctors describe the role of intuition in medical decision-making as a case study into the mysterious power of this unquantifiable form of knowledge.

Doctors are expected to make high-stakes decisions quickly and often. And while plenty of medical guidelines exist, sometimes finding the right answer relies on intuition as much as logic. So what happens when suddenly that intuition is gone?

Dr. Ronald Dworkin, a retired anesthesiologist, found out the answer to that question about halfway through his 28-year career.

“ Usually as an anesthesiologist, I worked along a narrow groove, turned out the cases, made snap decisions with confidence,” Ronald said. “But now I [sensed] some kind of inner harmony was gone.”

Ronald tells Anita about why intuition is so important for decision making, and what lessons we can all take away from the story of how he lost his intuition and got it back. Ronald is a research fellow at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia.

Anita also talks to her brother-in-law, Dr. Amit Gupta, about training intuition in the next generation of doctors and how technology may be changing the ways we relate to intuition. Amit is a gastroenterologist and an assistant professor of medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Read the transcript

Embodied Embodied Radio ShowMedical Training
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
