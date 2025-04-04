Decades Of ‘Death Cramps’ Later, A Search For Answers To Period Pain

Ever since Kate Downey got her first extremely painful period at age 14, every month feels like playing Russian roulette with her uterus. Will she get “normal” abdominal discomfort — or excruciating, life-disrupting “death cramps”?

“ You don't know if you're gonna spend six hours in the bathroom throwing up every ten minutes and passing out, or if you're gonna be able to go about your normal life,” Kate said.

After decades of not knowing the cause of her pain, Kate set out to find an answer in her podcast CRAMPED , and she shares with Anita how what she uncovered has implications for many other menstruating people.

Read the transcript