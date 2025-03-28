Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Why We Need Trans Tech In 2025

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoWilson Sayre
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
A colorful podcast artwork for "Embodied" with a pink-to-blue gradient background. The image shows an illustrated figure wearing a VR headset, reaching out with one hand surrounded by sparkles and small heart symbols. The figure is drawn in a line art style with pink and blue coloring. The overall aesthetic combines digital technology themes with warm, inclusive imagery.
Charnel Hunter

For decades, trans people have responded to the needs in their community with technological innovation. One researcher explores the possibilities, limitations and future of trans tech.

Since his first day in office, President Trump has rolled out executive orders limiting transgender Americans' access to healthcare, passports, sports and the military. One trans scholar says it’s vital, in this moment, to talk about technology.

“ I don't have any illusions that technology is going to solve these problems,” said Oliver Haimson, assistant professor at University of Michigan School of Information. “But what I do think is that … trans technologies can be really empowering forms of resistance.”

Oliver is the author of “Trans Technologies,” a book discussing more than 100 technologies that meet specific needs of the trans community and help create a world that better embraces change. He tells host Anita Rao why this technology is vital now, and he shares themes and takeaways from the new tech he’s explored – everything from bathroom-finding apps to augmented reality – about how this technology might best serve trans people in the future.

Special thanks to Hibby Thach for her contributions to this episode!

Read the transcript

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
