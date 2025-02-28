Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Sexual Liberation for Single Moms

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
A young mother with curly brown hair and light brown skin reclines on a bed, wearing a white tank top and light green sweatpants. She is casually browsing dating apps on her smartphone, with icons for Tinder, Bumble and a heart symbol floating around her. In the background, a baby sleeps peacefully in a crib, swaddled in a pink blanket. The room has soft lighting, with green pillows and curtains creating a cozy atmosphere. The word "Embodied" is at the top in bold blue letters.
Charnel Hunter

Most parents in Anita's life tell her that it's a relentless job ... so if you're doing it all without a partner, how is it possible to also sustain a relationship with sex and romance? 

For solo mom Tara Ilsley, time and money are in short supply. Most of her attention is focused on her 2-year-old son and her full-time job in public health — but that doesn’t mean she’s put dating, sex and romance completely by the wayside.

Host Anita Rao talks with Tara about the ways that single mom life has put a finer point on her desires for partnership and pleasure, and the hacks she’s come up with to make sure she can get out the door for a date.

Anita also talks with Cordelia Gaffar, a single mom of six and an intimacy educator, about how her divorce launched a new era in her sexual life and the intentionality she sets for each week to stay in tune with her body and her pleasure.

Read the transcript

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowMothersDating
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus