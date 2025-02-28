Sexual Liberation for Single Moms

For solo mom Tara Ilsley, time and money are in short supply. Most of her attention is focused on her 2-year-old son and her full-time job in public health — but that doesn’t mean she’s put dating, sex and romance completely by the wayside.

Host Anita Rao talks with Tara about the ways that single mom life has put a finer point on her desires for partnership and pleasure, and the hacks she’s come up with to make sure she can get out the door for a date.

Anita also talks with Cordelia Gaffar , a single mom of six and an intimacy educator, about how her divorce launched a new era in her sexual life and the intentionality she sets for each week to stay in tune with her body and her pleasure.

Read the transcript