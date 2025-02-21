Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

‘I’ve Got The Same Thing You Do’: Ehlers-Danlos Across Generations

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published February 21, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
An illustration of three hands resting on a cane. The person resting two hands on the cane is white, wearing a red scark and black and red jacket with gold jewelry. The other person is also white, and has one hand resting on the other person's hands, wearing gold mobility devices on their fingers. The text "Embodied" is written in green across the top of the image.
Charnel Hunter

Soph Myers-Kelley and his mom, René Myers, got diagnosed with the same connective tissue disorder one year apart. What happened next was a process of learning together — and  getting glimpses into the past and future of what living with the disorder is like.

Soph Myers-Kelley and his mom, René Myers, have always been close. But five years ago, they discovered something that brought them even closer: a shared diagnosis of the connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

EDS explained symptoms they’d both been having for decades, including waking up with jaw or shoulder dislocations and experiencing chronic pain. The mother-child pair were diagnosed one year apart – Soph was 25; René was 60.

Soph, who is a medical librarian at East Carolina University, and René, who is a retired educator, talk with host Anita Rao about how their diagnoses began a new chapter of their lives, including the decision to move in together last summer. They discuss the grief of what could have been — had René gotten her diagnosis sooner, or had they never had this disorder at all — but also the joy of leaning into things they love despite the pain and limitations.

Read the Transcript

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
