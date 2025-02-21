‘I’ve Got The Same Thing You Do’: Ehlers-Danlos Across Generations

Soph Myers-Kelley and his mom, René Myers, have always been close. But five years ago, they discovered something that brought them even closer: a shared diagnosis of the connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

EDS explained symptoms they’d both been having for decades, including waking up with jaw or shoulder dislocations and experiencing chronic pain. The mother-child pair were diagnosed one year apart – Soph was 25; René was 60.

Soph, who is a medical librarian at East Carolina University, and René, who is a retired educator, talk with host Anita Rao about how their diagnoses began a new chapter of their lives, including the decision to move in together last summer. They discuss the grief of what could have been — had René gotten her diagnosis sooner, or had they never had this disorder at all — but also the joy of leaning into things they love despite the pain and limitations.

