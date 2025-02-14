Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Why Is Good Food So Sexy?

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
This illustration features various foods on plates: avocados, shrimp, chocolate, oysters, asparagus, sliced potatoes and peppers. The word "Embodied" is prominently displayed in bold, dark red text at the top. The background has decorative floral patterns and candles.
Charnel Hunter

Food and sex have been deeply intertwined in our cultural imagination for millennia. Anita dives into the surprising history of why.

Food and love looms large in our cultural imagination. We’re seduced by aphrodisiacs like figs, chocolate and oysters. A romantic dinner date takes a new relationship to the next level or rekindles the flame in an established one.

These associations between food and sex go back centuries, as host Anita Rao learns from historian Rachel Hope Cleves. And as Rachel Hope explores in her book, “Lustful Appetites: An Intimate History of Good Food and Wicked Sex,” that history includes the tight relationship between sex work and early restaurants in Paris, the lives of queer women in the early 1900s and the heterosexual reclamation of food in the mid-20th century.

Anita and Rachel Hope explore three centuries of food and sex — as well as Rachel Hope’s personal ties to erotic and alimentary appetites — to understand what makes that connection so strong.

Plus, Puerto Rican chef Manolo López shares a Valentine’s Day recipe and his favorite sexy food. Happy cooking and happy eating!

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
