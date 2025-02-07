Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for WUNC during our February Fund Drive!
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

One Woman's Guide To Divorcing America

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published February 7, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
An illustration of a woman standing on a sandy beach, facing the ocean with her hands resting on her head. She wears a pink and orange swimsuit with a sheer pink cover-up. She has brown skin and brown, curly hair that is shoulder-length. Beside her, an orange suitcase with an American flag sticker that’s partially torn off stands near a metal bench. The background showcases a tropical island with lush greenery, a bright blue sky with wispy clouds, and turquoise waves. The bold red title "Embodied" is prominently displayed at the top.
Charnel Hunter

In the hours and days following now-President Donald Trump’s re-election, online searches about leaving the U.S. surged. Host Anita Rao talks with a woman who turned a desire to leave the U.S. into reality.

In July 2020, Tina Strawn needed a fresh start. The COVID-19 pandemic had been going on for four months, cancelling work she had lined up for the rest of the year. Her wife had just asked to go on a break. So she did something she had been thinking about doing for months: she moved abroad.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election, online searches for information about leaving the U.S. skyrocketed. The percentage of Americans with a desire to leave the U.S. today is triple what it was in the 1970s, according to the Monmouth University Poll. Experts note that historically, few people turn their desire into a reality. But Tina took the leap in 2020, first living in Jamaica and then moving to Costa Rica where she currently lives a life of “pura vida.”

Anita talks to Tina about why, as a queer Black woman, she left America in search of freedom. Tina answers listener's questions about expat life and shares why she encourages everyone to ask themselves: what would it feel like to be free?

Special thank you to everyone who submitted questions and stories for this episode, including Katie, Christa, Helen, Ashley and Meg.

Read the transcript

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio Show
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus