One Woman's Guide To Divorcing America
In the hours and days following now-President Donald Trump’s re-election, online searches about leaving the U.S. surged. Host Anita Rao talks with a woman who turned a desire to leave the U.S. into reality.
In July 2020, Tina Strawn needed a fresh start. The COVID-19 pandemic had been going on for four months, cancelling work she had lined up for the rest of the year. Her wife had just asked to go on a break. So she did something she had been thinking about doing for months: she moved abroad.
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election, online searches for information about leaving the U.S. skyrocketed. The percentage of Americans with a desire to leave the U.S. today is triple what it was in the 1970s, according to the Monmouth University Poll. Experts note that historically, few people turn their desire into a reality. But Tina took the leap in 2020, first living in Jamaica and then moving to Costa Rica where she currently lives a life of “pura vida.”
Anita talks to Tina about why, as a queer Black woman, she left America in search of freedom. Tina answers listener's questions about expat life and shares why she encourages everyone to ask themselves: what would it feel like to be free?
Special thank you to everyone who submitted questions and stories for this episode, including Katie, Christa, Helen, Ashley and Meg.