One Woman's Guide To Divorcing America

In July 2020, Tina Strawn needed a fresh start. The COVID-19 pandemic had been going on for four months, cancelling work she had lined up for the rest of the year. Her wife had just asked to go on a break. So she did something she had been thinking about doing for months: she moved abroad.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election, online searches for information about leaving the U.S. skyrocketed. The percentage of Americans with a desire to leave the U.S. today is triple what it was in the 1970s, according to the Monmouth University Poll . Experts note that historically, few people turn their desire into a reality. But Tina took the leap in 2020, first living in Jamaica and then moving to Costa Rica where she currently lives a life of “pura vida.”

Anita talks to Tina about why, as a queer Black woman, she left America in search of freedom. Tina answers listener's questions about expat life and shares why she encourages everyone to ask themselves: what would it feel like to be free?

Special thank you to everyone who submitted questions and stories for this episode, including Katie, Christa, Helen, Ashley and Meg.

Read the transcript

