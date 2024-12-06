Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Is Food The Key To Cultural Belonging?

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST
An illustration featuring a bird's eye view of a table with many different dishes on it. The dishes include meatballs, pizza, several different Indian dishes and naan. There are three hands coming together to clink wine glasses over the table. The hand in the upper left has dark skin and is holding a glass of white wine. The hand in the lower part of the illustration has light skin and is holding a glass of red wine. The hand in the upper right part of the illustration has medium-tone skin and is holding a glass of white wine. The word "Embodied" is at the top of the illustration in blue lettering.
Charnel Hunter

As a mixed-race adult, Anita's been reckoning with what it means to stay connected to cultural identity. And she’s prioritizing one thing in particular: food.

Food is a popular and accessible pathway to finding cultural connection, especially when other routes — like religion, language or a robust familial network — are less available. Anita felt particularly connected to her Indian heritage growing up eating her mom’s cooking … but now as an adult, she makes very few of those recipes on her own. Now, she’s looking for solid ways to connect back to her cultural identity, and she’s heading into the kitchen.

Anita first talks with writer and foodie Raj Tawney for insight. Raj’s memoir, “Colorful Palate: A Flavorful Journey Through a Mixed American Experience,” details his experiences with food and his Indian, Puerto Rican and Italian heritage. Anita and Raj discuss the foods that made Raj who he is, and how his hours in the kitchen with his mom and grandma grounded his search for belonging.

Then, Anita picks up the phone and calls the primary chef in the Rao family: her mom, Sheila. They talk about why Anita’s mom didn’t emphasize teaching them to cook when they were younger, and what Anita can do to tap into her mom’s love of cooking — and her recipe box.

Read the transcript

Sheila's Chicken Curry (Adapted from a Madhur Jaffrey Recipe)

1. Cut 1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts into 3/4 inch-1 inch pieces

2. Marinate cut chicken pieces for 1-3 hours in the refrigerator. Marinade ingredients below:

  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 2 tbsp plain yogurt

3. Put the pressure cooker on the stove over medium heat and add 3 tbsp oil — once the oil is hot, add two cups of diced onions

4. After one minute, add marinated chicken and stir to coat everything with oil

5. Add a heaping teaspoon of coriander powder

6. Add 3/4 teaspoon of garam masala

7. Add 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

8. On the side: Blend four whole tomatoes and 1/2 cup of frozen shredded coconut

9. Add tomato and coconut mix into pressure cooker

10. Add a fistful of cilantro into pressure cooker and stir everything

11. Bring the pressure cooker to pressure and pressure cook for 6 minutes

12. Add salt and lemon juice as needed

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
