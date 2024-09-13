Bringing The World Home To You

Dyslexia And The Reading Brain

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Up to 20% of the population experiences symptoms of dyslexia, a lifelong neurological disorder that makes it difficult to read fluently. Examining why dyslexia happens — and how we intervene — has ripple effects for all literacy learners.

Reading is a portal to new worlds and new ideas, and there’s complex circuitry in the brain that allows us to access it. When any element of that circuit gets disrupted, the symptoms of dyslexia emerge, with implications far beyond the ability to enjoy a good story.

Author and entrepreneur Dr. Shawn Anthony Robinson describes to host Anita Rao how he learned to read at age 18 and how his struggles with literacy affected his mental health and sense of worth growing up. Shawn is the co-author of the graphic novel series, “Doctor Dyslexia Dude!,” which he and his wife wrote to show dyslexic Black boys their potential to do great things.

Anita also talks with Dr. Maryanne Wolf, a human development and psychology scholar and the Director of the Center for Dyslexia, Diverse Learners and Social Justice at UCLA, about how our brains actually learn to read and the interventions currently available to help dyslexic readers of all ages. She describes the concept of “deep reading,” which connects to our ability to think critically and have empathy, and why helping dyslexic learners access deep reading is important for the health of our communities.

A special thank you to Eso Romero for contributing her insights as a teacher of dyslexic students to this episode!

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
