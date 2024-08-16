Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Life After A Gray Divorce

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration featuring the silhouettes of two people facing each other. The silhouette on the left is masculine-presenting, and inside the silhouette is a bird's-eye-view of a house with a sign in front of it, two stacks of large coins in front of hte house, and a document that says "Divorce Decree" at the top woth hands and a pen hovering over the document. The silhouette on the right is feminine-presenting, and drawn inside the silhouette is a big dollar sign, a front view of the same house in the other silhouette with a "SOLD" sign in front of it. The word "Embodied" is at the top of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

In the past 30 years, the divorce rate for Americans over 55 has doubled. After a decades-long marriage, serving the papers is just one small act before what comes next.

Divorce rates are booming for older Americans, setting a trend researchers call “gray divorce.” The reasons behind this increase are varied: people are living longer, divorce stigma has decreased and women are more financially independent.

No matter the cause, leaving a decades-long marriage is a big life upheaval. Host Anita Rao gets personal accounts from two gray divorcees about what it was like to rebuild their identities, finances and freedom post-divorce.

Laura Stassi, the host of the podcast “Dating While Gray,” discusses finding her sense of self beyond the labels of “wife” and “mother.” She shares insights from her research into gray divorce and her chats with other older folks about love and dating in the later years of life.

Dr. Stephanie Han, a literature scholar, award-winning author and educator, talks about how her divorce finally pushed her to sort out her issues with money — and the role that writing a divorce story played in the outcome of her divorce.

Both Laura and Stephanie share the hardships and the new opportunities found in the divorce process, and they discuss why women initiate divorce most often in heterosexual partnerships.

Special thanks to Nanette Murphy and Linda Lingo for sharing their thoughts for this episode!

