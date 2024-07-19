Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Committed: Life Inside a Psychiatric Hospital

By Paige Miranda,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration featuring a femme-presenting person sitting on a bed with her knees close to her chest. She has dark long hair and is wearing a hospital gown and blue socks. There are three different-colored books in the foreground of the illustration, and in the background is a window that looks out onto the New York City skyline. The words "Embodied Committed" are in the upper left hand corner of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

Tens of thousands of Americans each year are voluntarily and involuntarily committed into psychiatric institutes. A memoirist and an organizer share their experiences inside the wards. 

The first American psychiatric hospital opened its doors in 1773. Since then these institutions have played a large role in the country’s mental health care system. Host Anita Rao meets two people who have personal accounts of institutionalization, and although their stays were decades apart, the parallels between their stories shed light on the limitations of psychiatric hospitals.

After losing her mother early in life, author Suzanne Scanlon uprooted to a new city to start afresh at university. Grief mixed with disorientation left Suzanne reeling and she ended up in the New York State Psychiatric Institute in August 1992. Suzanne shares with Anita how she spent nearly three years in hospital, where she underwent experimental therapies and diagnoses. Suzanne’s full account can be found in her new memoir, “Committed: On Meaning and Madwomen”.

Anita also speaks with organizer and healer Stefanie Lyn Kaufman-Mthimkulu about their own time at multiple contemporary psychiatric institutes. Stefanie explains how their traumatic involuntary commitments pushed them to reimagine mental health care outside of psychiatric hospitals and treatments with community and peer support in mind. Stefanie’s organization Project LETs is working towards this future.

Special thanks to Dr. Laura Lopez-Aybar and Chanika Svetvilas for their contributions.

**If you or someone you know is in an emotional crisis, reach out to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.**

Read the transcript

Mental Health Mental Healthcare
Paige Miranda
Paige Miranda is a producer for "Embodied". Previously, she served as WUNC's 2023 AAAS Mass Media Fellow.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
