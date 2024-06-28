Bringing The World Home To You

Journeyed: Crossing State Lines For Abortion

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration with a woman in the lower right hand corner with her back to the viewer. She is wearing a white T-shirt, long red pants and a small, yellow purse. She has black hair just past her shoulders and is rolling a teal-colored suitcase. In the middle of the illustration is a highway sign that reads NORTH at the top, "Embodied" in the middle and "Journeyed" below that. There is a dotted line connecting the woman at the bottom of the illustration to a building in the top left hand corner of the illustration. The building has a tree to the left of it and a sign that says "Clinic" at the top.
Charnel Hunter

Nearly one in five people seeking abortion care must cross state lines to get it. Here’s what it takes to get those folks to their appointments and back.

It’s been two years since the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to an abortion, and the subsequent increase in state abortion bans and restrictions has driven people to seek care outside of their home states.

Host Anita Rao meets Taylor Shelton, a woman in her mid-20s who traveled from South Carolina to North Carolina three times to receive the abortion care she needed.

South Carolina instigated a six-week abortion ban in August 2023. Even though Taylor found out she was pregnant at four weeks, the high demand for abortion care in the state made it impossible for her to get an abortion before the six week mark. She made three appointments and drove over 20 hours in order to receive an abortion in North Carolina.

Anita also meets Serra Sippel, the interim director for the Brigid Alliance, a non-profit that organizes transportation, meals, lodging, child care and more for those traveling long distances for abortion care. The Brigid Alliance also specifically supports people who are 15 weeks or more pregnant, which often makes abortion care more expensive and difficult to find. Serra discusses how their work has changed since the Dobbs decision in 2022 and how they are preparing for future influxes of clients.

Plus, Anita talks with sociologist Gretchen Sisson, who studies abortion depictions in movies and television. Gretchen talks about the rise of the “abortion road trip” movie subgenre and how much of what we see of abortion travel on screen matches reality.

An Abortion Road Trip Movie List:
Grandma (2015), directed by Paul Weitz
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020), directed by Eliza Hittman
Unpregnant (2020), directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg
Plan B (2021), directed by Natalie Morales
Red, White and Blue (Short 2023), directed by Nazrin Choudhury
Tripping (Short 2024), directed by Amelia Xanthe Boscov

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
