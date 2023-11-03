Bringing The World Home To You

Here’s what fandoms can teach us about community and identity

By Kaia Findlay,
Anisa Khalifa
Published November 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
Fandoms have got a lot of media attention for their toxicity. But there’s a big flip side — one that describes the mental health and community benefits of being a fan.

When psychologist Lynn Zubernis started watching the TV show Supernatural in 2005, it was mostly to be able to discuss it with a friend of hers who loved the show. Then, when she got to season two, it was like a lightning bolt hit.

“I said to my daughter who was in the room, ‘Oh my god, this is the most amazing show ever.’ To which she said, ‘Mom, you've been watching it for a year. Are you okay?’”

Lynn had become a fan — and as her love for the show blossomed, she didn’t just connect with fellow Supernatural lovers and discuss the narrative. She dove into the subject of fandom academically.

Guest host Anisa Khalifa talks with Lynn, who is a professor at West Chester University and the co-author of “Fangasm: Supernatural Fangirls,” about how evolution has influenced our tendency to become fans and the mental health benefits that fandoms provide. And Candice Lim, co-host of ICYMI, Slate’s podcast on internet culture, joins the conversation to reflect on the way the internet has shaped fandom communities.

Anisa also talks with her co-hosts of the podcast Dramas Over Flowers. Anisa, Paroma Chakravarty and Saya (who goes by an alias online) discuss Korean television series, or K-dramas, on their podcast. Coming to Embodied, Paroma and Saya reflect on the ways the fandom has established their friendship and the responsibility they feel to call out issues in the fandom. Paroma is a professional audio engineer and student of storytelling based in India, and Saya is a bookseller in the UK.

Special thanks to Shawn Taylor and Alex Kormann for contributing to today’s show!

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
