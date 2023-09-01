Becoming A New Man: Redefining Masculinity

What does it mean to be masculine? There are historical definitions that describe masculinity in terms of stoicism and strength, but younger generations are more frequently questioning those rigid expectations.

Host Anita Rao talks with college student and trans writer Ocean Wei about experiencing pressure to walk and act like a “typical” man when he first transitioned and how he’s found a sense of masculinity that feels comfortable. Also joining the conversation is Anjan Alavandar , founder of Masq , who talks about the in-person community gatherings they organize to discuss everything from expressing love in male friendships to the impact of colonialism on masculinity.

Special thanks to Charlie, Donat, Nikilesh and Erin for contributing to this conversation!