Drag Beyond the Binary

Host Anita Rao speaks with three drag artists about their distinct approaches to their craft, as well as their responses to the recent surge in anti-drag protests. Rose Butch , drag persona of Rae Takei, shares why they use the term Drag Thing instead of Queen or King to describe their performance style. Butch, who is based in Vancouver and a member of a multidisciplinary, nonbinary drag performance collective called The Darlings , also shares how their gender transition out of drag has informed — and been informed by — their drag persona.

Rao then speaks with scholar Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes , a professor at the University of Michigan who studies the history and impact of Puerto Rican drag performance. Larry, who is the author of the books “Queer Ricans: Cultures and Sexualities in the Diaspora” and “Translocas: The Politics of Puerto Rican Drag and Trans Performance,” describes drag’s joys and risks — in addition to how his own drag persona, Lola von Miramar , has shaped his academic inquiry.

Finally, Rao brings the discussion of drag closer to home with Durham-based drag artist Naomi Dix , a member of a social justice-minded drag family called the House of Coxx. Known as the “Afro Latinx Barbie of North Carolina,” Naomi has used her platform as a performer to speak out against anti-queer and anti-drag violence — and to facilitate safe spaces for queer and trans people of color.

Special thanks to Star Sirius , Tito Bone and Virgie Tovar for contributing voice memos to this episode.

And The Rest Is Drag: Life Offstage for Drag Performers

RDM Photography /

Rose Butch

“Being able to go all the way with my drag persona gives me a little bit more courage to do just a little bit and then a little bit more with my everyday.”

Fausto Fernós, Feast of Fun /

Lola von Miramar

“Sometimes I feel like I am two people. I am Larry and I am Lola. Clearly we are both the same. But we are very, very different. … [It’s finding] how to move back and forth between masculinity and femininity … in a society that really stigmatizes gender transgression.”

Naomi Dix

“[Drag artists] are able to express ourselves in a way that we may not be able to in our everyday life. Or, we are able to express ourselves in a way that we were not able to do when we were growing up, because society was telling us that we had a very specific way to act.”