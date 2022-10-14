Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

No More ‘Keep Sweet’: Elissa Wall On Life After FLDS

Published October 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
A photo of a blonde woman sitting on a log smiling demurely into the camera. The sun is setting behind her, creating a golden light all around her.
Courtesy of Elissa Wall
/
Elissa Wall shares her journey of healing and embodiment after the trauma she faced as a child bride.

Elissa Wall grew up as part of the FLDS, a far offshoot of Mormonism that practices polygamy. Seventeen years after leaving the community, she’s advocating for the women and girls who are still in it.

If the name Elissa Wall sounds familiar, you may have met her in the Netflix docuseries “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.”

Released in June of 2022, the four-part docuseries explores the polygamous Mormon offshoot known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), as well as the rise and fall of its now-incarcerated leader, Warren Jeffs.

Elissa Wall, one of several former FLDS members who appears in “Keep Sweet,” left the church at 19 and went on to give key testimony in the first trial of Warren Jeffs. In this special episode of Embodied, Wall sits down with host Anita Rao to discuss her upbringing in the FLDS, her forced marriage at the age of 14 and her ongoing journey to re-establish a relationship to her own body after leaving the community.

Elissa Wall is a speaker, advocate, mother and author of the memoir “Stolen Innocence: My Story of Growing Up in a Polygamous Sect, Becoming a Teenage Bride, and Breaking Free of Warren Jeffs.”

Please note that this episode contains references to religious trauma, pregnancy loss and sexual assault of a minor.

Three quotes from FLDS survivor Elissa Wall about her ongoing journey to reclaim her body

“The moment I found myself at the very bottom in pieces, that was the beginning for me in a lot of ways, because I got to pick up the pieces that I wanted to stitch myself back together with. And the ones that I didn't, I could leave at the bottom, and that was the past.”

"I happened to be at the library one day, and I found this book on this Japanese art, kintsugi. It’s these beautiful vases and cups and bowls that have been broken, and then they're brought back together and they're mended with gold. And it was this powerful epiphany that I had, where I looked at myself as a broken vase … and my goal right now is to find the gold that can bring it back together."

An image of kintsugi. This is a vase with gold webbing on it where the gold was used to put the broken pieces back together.
Pomax
/
An example of kintsugi.

“I see [grace] as this beautiful container that can kind of hold a little bit of everything. It has the place to hold sadness and pain. It also has the place to hold joy and pleasure and ecstasy. That's really where I'm at in my world — to continue the healing journey and give myself permission to be in the middle of it, even when it's really really messy. And then to just be messy and graceful in the process.”

Tags
Embodied Radio Show Embodied Radio ShowTraumachildhood traumaElissa WallFLDS
Stay Connected
Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a writer, educator, and temporary producer of "Embodied" based in Greensboro, NC. She holds a Master's degree in Secondary English Language Arts Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Nonfiction Writing from Oregon State University (2021).
See stories by Audrey Smith
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao