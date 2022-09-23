Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Don’t Delete Your Period App. Here Are Other Ways to Protect Your Health Data.

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
A young Black woman reclines on a bed while looking at her phone thoughtfully.

Experts, including an abortion doula and a sex worker, share tips on how to keep your personal information safe in a post-Roe world.

In early August, a Nebraskan woman was charged with helping her daughter abort a pregnancy after 20 weeks, which is illegal in the state. A key piece of evidence? Her Facebook messages.

Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, there is growing concerns about how digital information will be used to prosecute abortions — and how this affects both abortion seekers and those who provide abortion care and support.

Host Anita Rao talks with Amanda Bennett, project manager at the Digital Defense Fund, and Kestrel, an abortion doula and member of the Mountain Area Abortion Doula Collective in Western North Carolina, about best practices for keeping personal information safe from hackers and third party surveillance. And Dr. Olivia Snow, a dominatrix and research fellow at the UCLA Center For Critical Internet Inquiry, talks about the lessons sex workers have to share about protection from digital surveillance.

Three Ways to Protect Your Privacy Online

  1. Secure Your Communications

    1. Use an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, like Signal. End-to-end encryption prevents third parties from accessing data sent from one party to another.

  2. Secure Your Device

    1. Make sure your phone, computer or other device has a PIN or password.
    2. Encrypt the device. This means any data entered into the device will be indecipherable without a password or other key.

  3. Secure Your Browsing

    1. Use a secure web browser such as Tor or Brave. Secure browsing is *not* the same as incognito mode. Using a VPN also adds security.
Tags
Embodied Radio Show Embodied Radio ShowAmanda Bennettabortion lawsCyber SecurityDr. Olivia Snow
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao