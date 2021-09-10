Meet The People Who Ease The Process of Death: End-Of-Life Doulas

Death is an inevitable part of life. But that doesn’t mean that the process is easy or devoid of fear and sadness. Luckily, there are folks out there to help.

Acknowledging and breaking through the discomfort around death are among the many skills of a death doula. Death doulas also help with logistical, physical and spiritual questions raised by the dying and their loved ones.

Host Anita Rao talks with two folks who provide death care about how they assist people in carrying out wishes for the end of their lives. Vivette Jeffries-Logan is a citizen of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation and a person who holds healing space for those processing death and dying. She is also a founding partner of biwa| Emergent Equity, an equity, leadership, and organizational development consulting firm. And Angela Zimmer is a death doula based in Charlotte.

Rao also talks with end-of-life doula Dr. Aditi Sethi-Brown and her client, Sara Jenkins, about the relationship that’s formed between them after Sara reached out to prepare for the end of her life. Dr. Sethi-Brown is also a hospice physician, musician and co-founder of the Center for Conscious Living and Dying. Jenkins is a writer and editor living in North Carolina.

Dr. Sethi-Brown invites anyone interested to reach out to her at: aditisethimd@gmail.com