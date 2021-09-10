Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Meet The People Who Ease The Process of Death: End-Of-Life Doulas

Published September 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
One white hand on top of two aging white hands.
Death doulas help to support people as they approach the end of their lives.

In a time of ongoing collective grief, how are you thinking about your relationship to death? The work of death doulas can help you understand that transition.

Death is an inevitable part of life. But that doesn’t mean that the process is easy or devoid of fear and sadness. Luckily, there are folks out there to help.

Acknowledging and breaking through the discomfort around death are among the many skills of a death doula. Death doulas also help with logistical, physical and spiritual questions raised by the dying and their loved ones.

Host Anita Rao talks with two folks who provide death care about how they assist people in carrying out wishes for the end of their lives. Vivette Jeffries-Logan is a citizen of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation and a person who holds healing space for those processing death and dying. She is also a founding partner of biwa| Emergent Equity, an equity, leadership, and organizational development consulting firm. And Angela Zimmer is a death doula based in Charlotte.

Rao also talks with end-of-life doula Dr. Aditi Sethi-Brown and her client, Sara Jenkins, about the relationship that’s formed between them after Sara reached out to prepare for the end of her life. Dr. Sethi-Brown is also a hospice physician, musician and co-founder of the Center for Conscious Living and Dying. Jenkins is a writer and editor living in North Carolina.

Dr. Sethi-Brown invites anyone interested to reach out to her at: aditisethimd@gmail.com

Special thanks to everyone who contributed insights to this episode:
Dana Brinson, death doula in the Triangle area, NC
Lupe Tejada Diaz, death doula in the Pacific Northwest (@doula_damn_thing)
Lashanna Williams, death doula in the Pacific Northwest (@thegoodwitchofcascadia)
Omisade Burney-Scott, social justice advocate and storyteller in NC

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
