Embodied Radio Show

Baring It All: The Philosophy Behind Naturism And Nudism

Published August 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
Naturism is the social practice of non-sexual nudity. The movement advocates for connecting to the natural environment while in a natural state: nude.

Discovering you're naked in public is often considered the stuff of nightmares. But what if instead of panic we could uncover joy?

We all start life in the nude. While most of us spent the rest of it clothed, being nude with other people was once a unifying human experience. Many ancient cultures spent most of their time unclothed. Enter industrialism, capitalism and much more … and textiled-life became the norm.

The modern movement to shed clothes with others began in Germany in the early 20th century and blossomed into an active global community. Naturists and nudists seek out opportunities to be socially nude, whether that's at a campground, a pool, a beach or in the comfort of their own home. Unlinking sex from nudity is one of the core tenets of the movements.

Host Anita Rao learns more about naturism from four people who practice it: Naomi Prioleau, a reporter and host at WUNC; Jay Shapiro, the lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC; and Sam and Aleah, a couple in Florida who created Our Natural Blog and work to bring more young folks into naturism in Florida.

Special thanks to Billy Warden for the inspiration for this show! And to the listeners we heard from: Margot, Jill, Earl from the website Clothes Free Life, Patricka from the Black Naturists Association and Nick and Lins from Naked Wanderings.

Embodied Radio Show
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
