Baring It All: The Philosophy Behind Naturism And Nudism

We all start life in the nude. While most of us spent the rest of it clothed, being nude with other people was once a unifying human experience. Many ancient cultures spent most of their time unclothed. Enter industrialism, capitalism and much more … and textiled-life became the norm.

The modern movement to shed clothes with others began in Germany in the early 20th century and blossomed into an active global community. Naturists and nudists seek out opportunities to be socially nude, whether that's at a campground, a pool, a beach or in the comfort of their own home. Unlinking sex from nudity is one of the core tenets of the movements.

Host Anita Rao learns more about naturism from four people who practice it: Naomi Prioleau, a reporter and host at WUNC; Jay Shapiro, the lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC; and Sam and Aleah, a couple in Florida who created Our Natural Blog and work to bring more young folks into naturism in Florida.

Special thanks to Billy Warden for the inspiration for this show! And to the listeners we heard from: Margot, Jill, Earl from the website Clothes Free Life, Patricka from the Black Naturists Association and Nick and Lins from Naked Wanderings.