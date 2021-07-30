The Long And Short Of The Snip

For one, it was after a second divorce and one kid by each wife. For another, it was after having one child and not wanting any more. For a third, it was after taking care of younger siblings — and realizing parenthood was not for him.

No matter what leads someone to getting a vasectomy, it provides the seeker with one of the most effective forms of birth control. The procedure is simple, but it’s still something that causes fear and anxiety. Jokes and memes about losing manhood and being in severe pain contribute to hesitancy around getting the surgery.

Host Anita Rao debunks some myths, addresses common concerns and learns about vasectomy science with Dr. Matt Coward, an associate professor of urology at the UNC School of Medicine. He is also the director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at UNC Fertility. Rao also talks with Ryan Cragun, a sociology professor at the University of Tampa, about his experience getting a vasectomy — and the reflections on masculinity and manhood it inspired.

