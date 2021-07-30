Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

The Long And Short Of The Snip

Published July 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Scrabble letters spelling the word 'vasectomy' with scissors snipping off the V, which is red.
Canva
/
What do you know about vasectomies? Despite the simplicity of the procedure, the answer is often: not much!

Vasectomies are administered to hundreds of thousands of people each year. Despite the procedure’s simplicity, it’s often shadowed by misconceptions and fears...let's break those down.

For one, it was after a second divorce and one kid by each wife. For another, it was after having one child and not wanting any more. For a third, it was after taking care of younger siblings — and realizing parenthood was not for him.

No matter what leads someone to getting a vasectomy, it provides the seeker with one of the most effective forms of birth control. The procedure is simple, but it’s still something that causes fear and anxiety. Jokes and memes about losing manhood and being in severe pain contribute to hesitancy around getting the surgery.

Host Anita Rao debunks some myths, addresses common concerns and learns about vasectomy science with Dr. Matt Coward, an associate professor of urology at the UNC School of Medicine. He is also the director of Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at UNC Fertility. Rao also talks with Ryan Cragun, a sociology professor at the University of Tampa, about his experience getting a vasectomy — and the reflections on masculinity and manhood it inspired.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
