Embodied Radio Show

Pregnant For A Cause: The Surrogacy Experience

Published July 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
A graphic of three people on a red background. The person in the front is holding a baby. Text on the right side reads "Pregnant For A Cause: The Surrogacy Experience."
Maris Ava Cruz
/
Surrogacy has become increasingly popular for families unable to conceive.

Embodied looks into the structural components of surrogacy in the U.S. and the relationships forged in the process from the perspective of an intended parent and a surrogate.

Carrying and birthing your own baby is one way to start a family. But that’s not possible for every couple, and this is where the work of surrogates comes in. Hundreds of babies are born by surrogacy each year in the U.S. As the surrogacy industry has grown, so have efforts to demystify the process.

Host Anita Rao talks with three-time surrogate Eloise Drane, who is also the founder of the egg donation and surrogacy agency Family Inceptions. Family Inceptions is one of the only Black-owned surrogacy agencies in the country. And Brian McGunagle shares his experience with Rao about how he and his husband went through the surrogacy process to have their now-toddler son.

Also joining the conversation is Heather Jacobson, a professor of sociology at the University of Texas at Arlington. She is the author of “Labor of Love: Gestational Surrogacy and the Work of Making Babies” and talks about the national and international surrogacy market.


Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao