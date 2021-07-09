Pregnant For A Cause: The Surrogacy Experience

Carrying and birthing your own baby is one way to start a family. But that’s not possible for every couple, and this is where the work of surrogates comes in. Hundreds of babies are born by surrogacy each year in the U.S. As the surrogacy industry has grown, so have efforts to demystify the process.

Host Anita Rao talks with three-time surrogate Eloise Drane, who is also the founder of the egg donation and surrogacy agency Family Inceptions. Family Inceptions is one of the only Black-owned surrogacy agencies in the country. And Brian McGunagle shares his experience with Rao about how he and his husband went through the surrogacy process to have their now-toddler son.

Also joining the conversation is Heather Jacobson, a professor of sociology at the University of Texas at Arlington. She is the author of “Labor of Love: Gestational Surrogacy and the Work of Making Babies” and talks about the national and international surrogacy market.

