Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Pelvic Floor

How much do you know about your pelvic floor?

If the answer is not much — that’s pretty common. The pelvic floor is a sling of muscles, nerves and connective tissue in the lower abdomen. It holds vital organs in place that help us give birth and have comfortable and pleasurable sex, as well as pee and poop.

These muscles can get tight or injured like any others, but a lack of awareness about these issues can lead to misdiagnosis or a lack of treatment.

Host Anita Rao gets answers to burning pelvic floor questions from Ijeoma Nwankpa, a doctor of physical therapy who is a certified specialist in pelvic health as well as a trained sexuality counselor. She is the owner of the Center of Pelvic Excellence Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC. Also joining the conversation is Allyson Byers, a freelance writer and editor in Los Angeles who has written about her personal experience seeking help for pelvic floor pain.

And Rao also speaks with a researcher who has been pushing for more collaborative study on the pelvic floor as it relates to the bowels — her dad! Dr. Satish Rao is a professor of medicine at Augusta College and a specialist in gastroenterology.

