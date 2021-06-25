Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Pelvic Floor

Published June 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
A graphic of a person performing pelvic floor exercises on a blue background under the text 'Embodied.'
Maris Ava Cruz
/
Learning pelvic floor exercises can strengthen the muscles in the lower abdomen.

The pelvic floor is a sling of muscles that supports the organs in our lower abdomen. We can't see them, but they help with sexual function peeing and pooping — and can be connected to issues from pain during penetrative sex to urine or stool leakage. Increasing awareness of these muscles and common issues is still in progress by patients and the Western medical community.

How much do you know about your pelvic floor?

If the answer is not much — that’s pretty common. The pelvic floor is a sling of muscles, nerves and connective tissue in the lower abdomen. It holds vital organs in place that help us give birth and have comfortable and pleasurable sex, as well as pee and poop.

These muscles can get tight or injured like any others, but a lack of awareness about these issues can lead to misdiagnosis or a lack of treatment.

Host Anita Rao gets answers to burning pelvic floor questions from Ijeoma Nwankpa, a doctor of physical therapy who is a certified specialist in pelvic health as well as a trained sexuality counselor. She is the owner of the Center of Pelvic Excellence Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC. Also joining the conversation is Allyson Byers, a freelance writer and editor in Los Angeles who has written about her personal experience seeking help for pelvic floor pain.

And Rao also speaks with a researcher who has been pushing for more collaborative study on the pelvic floor as it relates to the bowels — her dad! Dr. Satish Rao is a professor of medicine at Augusta College and a specialist in gastroenterology.

Tags

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Radio ShowIjeoma NwankpaAllyson ByersSatish RaoPelvic HealthPelvic FloorChildbirth
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao