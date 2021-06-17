Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Dating & Romance With Terminal Illness

Published June 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
A man holding the helmet straps of a woman who is smiling in a racing wheelchair.
Glennboi Photography
/
Andrea Lytle Peet with her husband, David, at the finish line of the Raleigh Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in 2017.

Whether a diagnosis comes in the midst of a relationship or before the first date, terminal illness can affect how love and support show up in romantic relationships.

Death and illness are some of the most difficult and heavy parts of life. But for folks navigating a terminal illness, sitting with that heaviness and establishing systems of support is part of the day-to-day — including in dating and relationships.

Host Anita Rao talks with Andrea Lytle Peet and David Peet about their love story and how Andrea’s Lou Gehrig's disease diagnosis has affected their relationship. Andrea is a triathlete and the creator of the Team Drea Foundation.

And Megan Yaeger, a blogger and vlogger, also joins the conversation to talk about dating. Megan chronicles her experiences with several rare and life-threatening conditions on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook under the username “The Life of Me Smile Magee.” She is also a contributing writer at TheMighty.com.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao