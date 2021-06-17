Dating & Romance With Terminal Illness

Death and illness are some of the most difficult and heavy parts of life. But for folks navigating a terminal illness, sitting with that heaviness and establishing systems of support is part of the day-to-day — including in dating and relationships.

Host Anita Rao talks with Andrea Lytle Peet and David Peet about their love story and how Andrea’s Lou Gehrig's disease diagnosis has affected their relationship. Andrea is a triathlete and the creator of the Team Drea Foundation.

And Megan Yaeger, a blogger and vlogger, also joins the conversation to talk about dating. Megan chronicles her experiences with several rare and life-threatening conditions on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook under the username “The Life of Me Smile Magee.” She is also a contributing writer at TheMighty.com.

