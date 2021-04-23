Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

“They Ask Me What’s Better Than Sex, I Tell Them World Domination”

Published April 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
A person with red hair, a purple button-down shirt and glasses holds the corner of the asexuality flag, which from top to bottom has stripes of black, gray, white and purple.
trollhare
/
Flickr
The current black, gray, white and purple-striped flag was created for the asexual community in 2010.

Asexuality has often been left out of media representation and conversations about sexuality. But activists and community members have been raising awareness for decades...and adding nuance to our understanding of romance, sex and relationships.

Just like people, no two relationships are exactly the same. That goes for what makes partners happy, how they like to communicate and how they feel about romance and sex.

And the fact that not every relationship involves sexual attraction is something asexuality activists and community members have been raising awareness about for decades. On April 6, the world celebrated the first International Asexuality Day. It highlighted efforts to broaden understandings of sex, romance and the relationships that fulfill us.

Host Anita Rao talks with three guests doing work to increase representation and conversations about asexuality. Angela Chen is a journalist, editor and author of “Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society and the Meaning of Sex.” Yasmin Benoit is a model and asexuality activist, and Sebastian Yuē is a writer, editor, model and voice actor.

(The quotation in the title for the webpost is attributed to an anonymous source.)

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Radio ShowAngela ChenYasmin BenoitSebastian YueSexualityAsexualityActivismRepresentation
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
