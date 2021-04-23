“They Ask Me What’s Better Than Sex, I Tell Them World Domination”

Just like people, no two relationships are exactly the same. That goes for what makes partners happy, how they like to communicate and how they feel about romance and sex.

And the fact that not every relationship involves sexual attraction is something asexuality activists and community members have been raising awareness about for decades. On April 6, the world celebrated the first International Asexuality Day. It highlighted efforts to broaden understandings of sex, romance and the relationships that fulfill us.

Host Anita Rao talks with three guests doing work to increase representation and conversations about asexuality. Angela Chen is a journalist, editor and author of “Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society and the Meaning of Sex.” Yasmin Benoit is a model and asexuality activist, and Sebastian Yuē is a writer, editor, model and voice actor.

(The quotation in the title for the webpost is attributed to an anonymous source.)