Sleep Deprivation Is No Joke. Narcolepsy Shouldn’t Be Either.

The waking hours of our day-to-day lives, filled with work, school, social gatherings and chores, demand a lot of energy and attention. For those living with narcolepsy, getting good sleep and staying awake make those demands an even greater challenge.

Excessive daytime sleepiness and chaotic dreaming shape the experience of this sleep disorder, as well as battling social perceptions of laziness and jokes in mainstream media portrayals of people falling asleep mid-sentence. The medical field still struggles to recognize and diagnose narcolepsy, meaning it can take years for people with the disorder to understand their symptoms.

Host Anita Rao talks with three people about the experiences navigating a narcolepsy diagnosis. Lauren Thomas is an invisible illness advocate, and Andre Royal Sr. is the founder of the “Suddenly Sleepy” advocacy nonprofit. Jordan, a high school student, also shares his story.