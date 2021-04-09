Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Radio Show

What ‘Sound Of Metal’ Got Right And Wrong About Hearing Loss And Deafness

Published April 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT
A man with short hair wearing headphones
Sound of Metal Motion Picture
/
A scene from the film "Sound of Metal" starring Riz Ahmed as Ruben, who experiences hearing loss.

The Oscar-nominated film “Sound of Metal” features experiences of members of the deaf and hard of hearing community. It has sparked discussion about deaf character representation in Hollywood and accessibility in the larger community.

Stories of deafness and hearing loss are rarely taken on by the Hollywood film industry. Even when they are, deaf characters often act as jokes, plot devices or oddities. This is why the film “Sound of Metal,” nominated for Best Picture in the 2021 Oscars, has stood out. It tells the story of Ruben, a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing and goes through the process of learning ASL and getting cochlear implants.

The film has received both praise and critique from deaf and hard of hearing community members for its representation of hearing loss and deaf culture. Host Anita Rao talks with Yat Li, creator of the YouTube channel “Let There Be Ears”; Destiny Lopez, a multimedia storyteller, creative strategist and educator; and Amanda Murray, filmmaker and creator of RetroMurray Productions.

