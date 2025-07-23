0:01:00

From Asheville with love. WNC organization sends support to Texas in aftermath of flooding.

When news hit about the devastating flooding that struck Texas Hill Country, many in western North Carolina immediately thought of their own experiences with Helene. BeLoved Asheville is one of several WNC groups that have put their collective grief into action by reaching out and delivering supplies to communities in Texas – communities that helped them in the aftermath of their own devastation last fall. (This interview originally aired July 17, 2025.)

Amy Cantrell and Ponkho Bermejo, Co-Directors, BeLoved Asheville

Correction: This interview erroneously refers to Tropical Storm Chantal as the cause of devastating flooding in Texas. It was Tropical Storm Barry.

BeLoved Asheville Instagram

0:13:00

Meet BJ Leiderman, the NC composer behind many of public radio's theme songs

Album cover photo by Paul M. Howey

If you’re an avid public radio listener, you’ve heard composer BJ Leiderman’s name countless times in the credits of NPR shows like “Morning Edition” and “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.”

But have you ever heard his voice? Due South hosts Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii get the chance to interview the man behind those timeless tunes from his home studio in western NC, where he’s still making music. (This encore interview originally aired November 20, 2024.)

BJ Leiderman, songwriter, composer, and musician