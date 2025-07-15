Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Tips for extreme summer heat protection, plus NC's firefly population wanes and renowned chefs share their talents in Durham

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
It's another hot summer in North Carolina. This June was one of the hottest on record. And extreme temperatures are putting some of the state's most vulnerable residents at risk. We talk to the director of Duke's Heat Policy Innovation Hub about preparation for and prevention of heat-related issues.

Guest

Ashley Ward, Director of Duke University's Heat Policy Innovation Hub

This conversation originally aired in July 2024.

Human activity, from pesticide use to land development, is impacting the statewide firefly population. We talk to a local entomologist about the dozens of firefly breeds in North Carolina and how we can protect them.

Guest

Clyde Sorenson, professor of entomology and plant pathology at North Carolina State University.

This conversation originally aired in July 2024.

Renowned Durham-native chef Melanie Wilkerson returns to her hometown roots, with a new position as executive chef of Counting House in 21c Museum Hotel Durham, and a culinary education nonprofit, Kind Kitchen Group, co-founded along with her wife, Chef Sicily Sierra.

Guest

Melanie Wilkerson, executive chef at Counting House in downtown Durham and Sicily Sierra, co-founder of Kind Kitchen Group

This conversation originally aired in March 2025.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
