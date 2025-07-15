Tips for extreme summer heat protection, plus NC's firefly population wanes and renowned chefs share their talents in Durham

It's another hot summer in North Carolina. This June was one of the hottest on record. And extreme temperatures are putting some of the state's most vulnerable residents at risk. We talk to the director of Duke's Heat Policy Innovation Hub about preparation for and prevention of heat-related issues.

Guest

Ashley Ward, Director of Duke University's Heat Policy Innovation Hub

This conversation originally aired in July 2024.

Human activity, from pesticide use to land development, is impacting the statewide firefly population. We talk to a local entomologist about the dozens of firefly breeds in North Carolina and how we can protect them.

Guest

Clyde Sorenson, professor of entomology and plant pathology at North Carolina State University.

This conversation originally aired in July 2024.

Renowned Durham-native chef Melanie Wilkerson returns to her hometown roots, with a new position as executive chef of Counting House in 21c Museum Hotel Durham, and a culinary education nonprofit, Kind Kitchen Group, co-founded along with her wife, Chef Sicily Sierra.

Guest

Melanie Wilkerson, executive chef at Counting House in downtown Durham and Sicily Sierra, co-founder of Kind Kitchen Group

This conversation originally aired in March 2025.