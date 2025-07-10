W. Kamau Bell's new stand-up tour hits Durham, plus NC redistricting trial and affordable housing in Charlotte

The results of a federal trial on legislative and congressional district maps in North Carolina will determine whether the GOP’s efforts to redraw district lines in 2023 were lawfully partisan or illegally discriminatory. The trial wrapped on July and a verdict is pending. Jeff Tiberii talks to

Guest: Paul Garber, WFDD reporter

As a midsize city with rapid population growth and surging housing costs, Charlotte is a city to study, when it comes to affordable housing solutions. Historian Tom Hanchett’s new book takes a look at the history of public housing in Charlotte, from the 1940s to the present and talks to Jeff Tiberii about what the city can teach other midsize urban areas about addressing growing housing needs.

Guest: Tom Hanchett, historian, author of Affordable Housing in Charlotte: What One City's History Tells Us about America's Pressing Problem

Author, filmmaker and comedian W. Kamau Bell is known for taking on difficult topics. He’s on tour with his stand-up show “Who’s With Me?” and will be performing this Saturday at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Bell spoke with Due South’s Leoneda Inge about his wide-ranging career, their shared Alabama roots, and parenting during these times.

Guest: W. Kamau Bell, author, filmmaker and comedian