‘Bull Durham’ director on adapting his famous film for the stage. And, how the real Durham Bulls stay cool in the heat.

0:01:00

How the Durham Bulls beat the heat

If there are two things you can count on this time of year – it's baseball and the heat. Leoneda talks with Durham Bulls Interim General Manager Chrystal Rowe about how athletes and fans are beating the heat this summer.

Chrystal Rowe, Interim General Manager of the Durham Bulls

0:13:00

Roy Wood Jr. on 'Road to Rickwood' and the civil rights legacy of the Birmingham baseball field

Roy Wood Jr. hosts the podcast “Road to Rickwood” about the Birmingham, Alabama baseball field that saw it all when it comes to the American Civil Rights Movement. He talks to co-host Leoneda Inge about the history that unfolded at Rickwood, the oldest ballpark in the United States, and what it was like to be at Rickwood when he heard that the great Willie Mays, who got his professional start at the storied field, had passed away. This conversation originally aired in July 2024.

Roy Wood, Jr., comedian, former correspondent for The Daily Show, host of 'Road to Rickwood'

Jennifer Robertson Photography Carmen Cusack as Annie Savoy in Bull Durham, a New Musical.

0:33:00

‘Bull Durham’ writer/director on adapting his famous movie for the stage - with music!

It’s an adaptation of the classic 1988 movie starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon that follows a season of losses before the Bulls turn it around. With songs, specially-made jerseys, and an all-star cast, they’re shooting to make it to the Big Leagues – Broadway. This conversation originally aired in 2024.

Ron Shelton, writer and director of ‘Bull Durham’ the movie, and he adapted the screenplay for the musical with music and lyrics by Susan Werner.

Lauren Kennedy Brady, actress and singer who’s performed on Broadway. She’s the Executive Director of Theatre Raleigh, and a producer on the musical.

