Community-based intervention for opioid addiction in NC faces cuts by Trump administration

0:01:00

Wilkes County ‘Recovery Court’ funding sliced

Recovery Court is a tool in the justice system for nonviolent drug offenses. In many places, including some in North Carolina, it’s a way to offer “services, treatment and the potential to avoid prison.” A plan for a recovery court in Wilkes County was set to go forward with federal funding, until the Trump White House rescinded it.

Geoff Hing, data reporter for The Marshall Project

0:13:00

Community-based opioid treatment program Project Lazarus

Opioid deaths appear to be on a downward trend in the U.S. for the first time in a decade. One community model has been trying to address the crisis from the ground up in Wilkes County, NC. Its leader shares stories of what they’ve tried to accomplish and discusses how the nonprofit was supposed to partner with state and local municipal governing bodies on a drug court before the Trump White House rescinded funding.

Fred Wells Brason II, President and CEO of Project Lazarus, a community focused non-profit with the goal of preventing opioid overdose

0:33:00

Coastal NC is a hot zone for shark tooth hunting

For keen-eyed observers on the Carolina coast, there are unexpected treasures to be found, right on the shoreline. The North Carolina coast is a fossil hot zone, and fossil shark teeth are not an uncommon find. Beachcomber and author Ashley Oliphant joins Due South to share tips for finding shark teeth and shells on the beach.

Ashley Oliphant, author of Shark Teeth Hunting in the Carolinas