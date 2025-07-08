Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Community-based intervention for opioid addiction in NC faces cuts by Trump administration

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Narcan nasal spray. Narcan, or naloxone, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
0:01:00

Wilkes County ‘Recovery Court’ funding sliced

Recovery Court is a tool in the justice system for nonviolent drug offenses. In many places, including some in North Carolina, it’s a way to offer “services, treatment and the potential to avoid prison.” A plan for a recovery court in Wilkes County was set to go forward with federal funding, until the Trump White House rescinded it.

Geoff Hing, data reporter for The Marshall Project

0:13:00

Community-based opioid treatment program Project Lazarus

Opioid deaths appear to be on a downward trend in the U.S. for the first time in a decade. One community model has been trying to address the crisis from the ground up in Wilkes County, NC. Its leader shares stories of what they’ve tried to accomplish and discusses how the nonprofit was supposed to partner with state and local municipal governing bodies on a drug court before the Trump White House rescinded funding.

Fred Wells Brason II, President and CEO of Project Lazarus, a community focused non-profit with the goal of preventing opioid overdose

0:33:00

Coastal NC is a hot zone for shark tooth hunting

For keen-eyed observers on the Carolina coast, there are unexpected treasures to be found, right on the shoreline. The North Carolina coast is a fossil hot zone, and fossil shark teeth are not an uncommon find. Beachcomber and author Ashley Oliphant joins Due South to share tips for finding shark teeth and shells on the beach.

Ashley Oliphant, author of Shark Teeth Hunting in the Carolinas

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
