The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Sen. Thom Tillis won't seek reelection; 'Black Folk' The Roots of the Black Working Class

By Leoneda Inge
Published June 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Republican delegates in North Carolina voted at their annual convention to censure Tillis for supporting policies that they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, June 10, 2023, Republican delegates in North Carolina voted at their annual convention to censure Tillis for supporting policies that they said violate key tenets of the GOP platform.

0:01:00

Sen. Tillis won't seek reelection

Leoneda Inge talks with Colin Campbell about Sen. Thom Tillis’ announcement that he won’t seek reelection after opposing President Trump’s budget bill.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

0:13:00

'Black Folk' and the long history of collective action in the South

Blair LM Kelley
Courtesy of Blair LM Kelley
Blair LM Kelley

Blair LM Kelley, author of Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class, explains how washerwomen across the South, and Pullman porters across the country, wielded the power of community to gain better working conditions for all. This conversation originally aired in September 2024.

Blair LM Kelley, Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
