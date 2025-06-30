Sen. Thom Tillis won't seek reelection; 'Black Folk' The Roots of the Black Working Class

0:01:00

Sen. Tillis won't seek reelection

Leoneda Inge talks with Colin Campbell about Sen. Thom Tillis’ announcement that he won’t seek reelection after opposing President Trump’s budget bill.

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

0:13:00

'Black Folk' and the long history of collective action in the South

Courtesy of Blair LM Kelley Blair LM Kelley

Blair LM Kelley, author of Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class, explains how washerwomen across the South, and Pullman porters across the country, wielded the power of community to gain better working conditions for all. This conversation originally aired in September 2024.

Blair LM Kelley, Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

