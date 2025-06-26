Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

With increased costs and scant availability, is the summer camp access gap widening in NC?

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeStacia Brown
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
kids at summer camp
0:01:00

As heat surges, Duke Energy encourages energy conservation

As temperatures reach record highs, Duke Energy is asking customers to reduce their power usage to avoid exhausting limited power reserves. We talk to a Duke Energy representative about ways to stay cool and conserve energy during this prolonged period of extreme heat.

Caroline Fountain, Communications Manager, Duke Energy

The Ocean City Terrace in 1953.
The Ocean City Terrace in 1953.

0:13:00

First residential Black beach town in NC invigorates history through annual jazz fest

Sierra Turner
North Carolina's Ocean City Jazz Festival

Since the late 1940s, when Ocean City was formed as a beach community where Black residents were afforded opportunities to purchase land and homes, the town’s founders and residents have worked to preserve its unique history. One way this is being done is through an annual jazz festival, meant to generate much-needed revenue for the community.

Kenneth Chestnut Sr., Ocean City historian, son of town founder

  • The Ocean City Jazz Festival runs over the July 4th weekend. Details.

0:33:00

Barriers to summer camp leave families seeking alternatives

Finding productive ways for children to spend their summer breaks is becoming increasingly restrictive and cost prohibitive. With registrations filling up days (and even hours) after opening and price tags for sleepaway camps reaching thousands of dollars, parents are looking for alternatives to camp that are socially and intellectually stimulating for their kids.

Katherine Goldstein, writer, researcher, creator of the podcast and Substack newsletter, The Double Shift

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
