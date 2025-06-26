With increased costs and scant availability, is the summer camp access gap widening in NC?

0:01:00

As heat surges, Duke Energy encourages energy conservation

As temperatures reach record highs, Duke Energy is asking customers to reduce their power usage to avoid exhausting limited power reserves. We talk to a Duke Energy representative about ways to stay cool and conserve energy during this prolonged period of extreme heat.

Caroline Fountain, Communications Manager, Duke Energy

First residential Black beach town in NC invigorates history through annual jazz fest

Since the late 1940s, when Ocean City was formed as a beach community where Black residents were afforded opportunities to purchase land and homes, the town’s founders and residents have worked to preserve its unique history. One way this is being done is through an annual jazz festival, meant to generate much-needed revenue for the community.

Kenneth Chestnut Sr., Ocean City historian, son of town founder



The Ocean City Jazz Festival runs over the July 4th weekend. Details.

Barriers to summer camp leave families seeking alternatives

Finding productive ways for children to spend their summer breaks is becoming increasingly restrictive and cost prohibitive. With registrations filling up days (and even hours) after opening and price tags for sleepaway camps reaching thousands of dollars, parents are looking for alternatives to camp that are socially and intellectually stimulating for their kids.

Katherine Goldstein, writer, researcher, creator of the podcast and Substack newsletter, The Double Shift

