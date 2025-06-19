Juneteenth celebrations across NC include quilting, tours and historical reenactments

For twenty years, Juneteenth celebrations have been held across the state of North Carolina. The tradition dates back to long before Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Leoneda Inge sits down with the North Carolina Juneteenth State Director to discuss how commemorations have evolved over the years and what’s in store for the state’s 20th anniversary of Juneteenth celebrations.

Phyllis Coley, CEO and Publisher of Spectacular magazine, NC Juneteenth State Director

The 2025 Kindred Spirits: A Convergence of African American Quilters Conference showcases the work of African American artists who are shaping Black historical narratives through abstract and story quilting and other textile arts exploration. The conference runs June 19-21 in downtown Durham.

Kimberley Cartwright, quilting artist, educator and Kindred Spirits Quilting Conference director

On Juneteenth, Natasha Sistrunk Robinson is embarking on a two-week literary tour that follows abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad route from North Carolina to Canada. The goal of the journey is to keep Tubman’s freedom fighting history alive for new generations, whose access to Black history texts and resources are dwindling.

Natasha Sistrunk Robinson, entrepreneur, motivational speaker

