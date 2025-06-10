What makes raw milk popular in NC? One small herd dairy farmer weighs in.

Raw milk production and sales remain controversial in North Carolina. But Rob Benor says that business remains steady at Benor Farm, where he sells monthly herd-share subscriptions that allow for raw milk to be obtained legally.

For more on raw milk and how it differs from pasteurized milk, listen to our May 29, 2025 conversation with Jonathan Allen, professor of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences and the Director of Graduate Programs for Food Science at North Carolina State University.

Guest

Rob Benor, owner of Benor Farm in Cedar Oak, NC

