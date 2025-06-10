Bringing The World Home To You

What makes raw milk popular in NC? One small herd dairy farmer weighs in.

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published June 10, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT

Raw milk production and sales remain controversial in North Carolina. But Rob Benor says that business remains steady at Benor Farm, where he sells monthly herd-share subscriptions that allow for raw milk to be obtained legally.

For more on raw milk and how it differs from pasteurized milk, listen to our May 29, 2025 conversation with Jonathan Allen, professor of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences and the Director of Graduate Programs for Food Science at North Carolina State University.

Guest

Rob Benor, owner of Benor Farm in Cedar Oak, NC

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
