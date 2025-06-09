Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC-grown 'Moral Mondays' take root at the U.S. Capitol

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
"Moral Mondays" gathering in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Repairers of the Breach
"Moral Mondays" gathering in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2025.

While "Moral Mondays" were born in North Carolina in 2013, the movement has taken hold in other states and, in recent weeks, in the nation’s capital. On Monday, June 2nd, several clergy and activists connected with the movement were arrested at the U.S. Capitol while praying and opposing President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

One of the leaders of the Moral Mondays movement is Durham-based writer, preacher and activist Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove. He joins Leoneda Inge to talk about the movement then and now.

Guest

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, writer, preacher, assistant director at the Yale Center for Public Theology and Public Policy

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy