NC-grown 'Moral Mondays' take root at the U.S. Capitol

While "Moral Mondays" were born in North Carolina in 2013, the movement has taken hold in other states and, in recent weeks, in the nation’s capital. On Monday, June 2nd, several clergy and activists connected with the movement were arrested at the U.S. Capitol while praying and opposing President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

One of the leaders of the Moral Mondays movement is Durham-based writer, preacher and activist Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove. He joins Leoneda Inge to talk about the movement then and now.

Guest

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, writer, preacher, assistant director at the Yale Center for Public Theology and Public Policy