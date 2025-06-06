NC News Roundup: Big budget backlash; NC immigration bills update; five ACC teams in baseball super regionals

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

As Congress tries to push through a federal budget, some Republicans are already regretting recent votes in support of it. Meanwhile the state legislature is advancing immigration policy seeking to crack down on "sanctuary cities.”

And, Amazon has announced plans to bring hundreds of jobs and invest billions of dollars in Richmond County.

Plus, we check in on Carolina and Duke, both trying to get to the College World Series.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Sports Reporter, News & Observer