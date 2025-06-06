NC News Roundup: Big budget backlash; NC immigration bills update; five ACC teams in baseball super regionals
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
As Congress tries to push through a federal budget, some Republicans are already regretting recent votes in support of it. Meanwhile the state legislature is advancing immigration policy seeking to crack down on "sanctuary cities.”
And, Amazon has announced plans to bring hundreds of jobs and invest billions of dollars in Richmond County.
Plus, we check in on Carolina and Duke, both trying to get to the College World Series.
Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom
Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC
Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy
Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Sports Reporter, News & Observer