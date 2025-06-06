Bringing The World Home To You

Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Big budget backlash; NC immigration bills update; five ACC teams in baseball super regionals

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthyCole del Charco
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

As Congress tries to push through a federal budget, some Republicans are already regretting recent votes in support of it. Meanwhile the state legislature is advancing immigration policy seeking to crack down on "sanctuary cities.”

And, Amazon has announced plans to bring hundreds of jobs and invest billions of dollars in Richmond County.

Plus, we check in on Carolina and Duke, both trying to get to the College World Series.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter, WUNC

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Sports Reporter, News & Observer

Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South."
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham.
