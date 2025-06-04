Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee on their Fayetteville roots and making Tony history

J. Harrison Ghee is a 2023 Tony Award and 2024 Grammy Award winner for their work in the Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot. But they got their start on much humbler, local stages in Fayetteville, NC, where they began their career in musical theater as a student at E.E. Smith High School. They returned to NC for this year’s 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards, honoring the state’s top high school theater performers.

Guest

J. Harrison Ghee, Tony and Grammy Award winner performer and musician, special guest at the 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards

