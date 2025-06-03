Michelin Guide; 'Audacity in Motion;' Margaret Severin Hansen's last dance

The recent announcement of a new Michelin guide dedicated to the American South has sent a ripple of excitement through several Southern states, including North Carolina. We’ll talk to a member of one of the tourism boards who help to finance the Michelin guide and learn more about the restaurant selection process. *encore edition*

Guest

Scott Peacock, director of tourism, marketing and communications for Visit NC

“Audacity in Motion,” a new exhibition at Ella West Gallery in downtown Durham, features mixed media explorations of the past and future, with an all-male artist lineup and several artists with deep connections to North Carolina. *encore edition*

Guests

Linda Shropshire, founder and owner of Ella West Gallery and artists Justin Ellis, Steven M. Cozart, and Lamar Whidbee

One of Carolina Ballet’s founding members is wrapping her career as a principal dancer at the end of the 2025 season. Margaret Severin-Hansen began with the company in 1998 and will continue to work as an educator and director for two of its affiliate programs. We talk to her about her long and storied career and her plans for the future. *encore edition*

Guest

Margaret “Peggy” Severin-Hansen, principal dancer, director of the Ruth S. Shur Summer Intensive and co-chair of the School of Carolina Ballet

