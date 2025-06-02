Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

New dinosaur discovery; Jurassic-era climate research; work to "de-extinct" extinct species

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda Inge
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Editor's note: This Due South encore show originally aired August 15, 2024.

Jurassic-era climate research
Researchers at Duke University have uncovered information about a major extinction during the Jurassic period that they believe sheds light on how climate change affects our oceans.
Mike Kipp, earth and climate science assistant professor at Duke University

New burrowing dinosaur discovery by NC scientists
Researchers at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences and NC State University have discovered a new dinosaur species that they believe lived at least some of their lives in underground burrows.
Haviv Avrahami, student at North Carolina State University and first author on the study describing the discovery

Resurrecting extinct species like the wooly mammoth
Colossal Biosciences is a biotech company based in Dallas working to “de-extinct” the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo. They hope their work will be part of slowing down and reversing the massive extinction that we’re living through currently.
Beth Shapiro, evolutionary biologist and chief science officer of Colossal Biosciences

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
