New dinosaur discovery; Jurassic-era climate research; work to "de-extinct" extinct species

Jurassic-era climate research

Researchers at Duke University have uncovered information about a major extinction during the Jurassic period that they believe sheds light on how climate change affects our oceans.

Mike Kipp, earth and climate science assistant professor at Duke University

New burrowing dinosaur discovery by NC scientists

Researchers at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences and NC State University have discovered a new dinosaur species that they believe lived at least some of their lives in underground burrows.

Haviv Avrahami, student at North Carolina State University and first author on the study describing the discovery

Resurrecting extinct species like the wooly mammoth

Colossal Biosciences is a biotech company based in Dallas working to “de-extinct” the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo. They hope their work will be part of slowing down and reversing the massive extinction that we’re living through currently.

Beth Shapiro, evolutionary biologist and chief science officer of Colossal Biosciences