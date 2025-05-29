In 'Bless Your Heart,' influencer Landon Bryant talks Southern manners, practices and sayings

Landon Bryant is a stand-up comic, a podcaster and the author of the new book, Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern. He rose to fame telling local stories and performing observational humor inspired by his upbringing in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

Guest

Landon Bryant, creator of @landontalks on Instagram and YouTube and the Landontalks with Kate podcast, author of Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern

