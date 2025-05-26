Bringing The World Home To You

Environment
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Lush language abounds in book about nature's splendor in the 'Wild South’

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Georgann Eubanks
photos by Donna Campbell

This time of year, a bevy of sights and sounds emerge in the South. In a recently published book, Georgann Eubanks chronicles fifteen natural phenomena from across the region that are simultaneously routine and breathtaking.

Eubanks joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to talk about The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South.

This encore interview originally aired April 9, 2025.

Guest

Georgann Eubanks, author of The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
