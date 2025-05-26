Lush language abounds in book about nature's splendor in the 'Wild South’

This time of year, a bevy of sights and sounds emerge in the South. In a recently published book, Georgann Eubanks chronicles fifteen natural phenomena from across the region that are simultaneously routine and breathtaking.

Eubanks joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to talk about The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South.

This encore interview originally aired April 9, 2025.

Guest

Georgann Eubanks, author of The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South