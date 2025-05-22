HBCU 101: Student Loan Edition

Nearly 80 percent of HBCU students borrow federal loans. For many, a college education would not be possible without the accrual of this debt, and the repayment process can lead to long-term financial challenges for graduates. Financial aid officers are tasked with preparing students for the impact of loan borrowing on their future.

Denise Hicks-Mial, director of scholarships and student aid at North Carolina Central University

This conversation previously aired on May 13, 2025.